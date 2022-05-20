Advertisement

GBI investigate fatal shooting in Colquitt County

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the 300 block of Stanfill Raod in Colquitt County.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the 300 block of Stanfill Raod in Colquitt County.

Upon deputies arrival, they found Cameron Dickins with a gunshot wound from what they claim was from another man at the residence. Dickins was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

GBI said Agents and Sheriff’s Investigators are currently piecing together what led to the shooting.

According to a press release, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

Agents and Sheriff’s Investigators are still reviewing and processing material obtained so far from the scene and from witnesses.

The victim was sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was completed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7460.

