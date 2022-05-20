Advertisement

LIVE: Cross-examination of Luis Rivera continues in Magbanua retrial

Watch a live feed from the courtroom below.
By Pat Mueller and Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cross-examination of Luis Rivera continued on the third day of witness testimony in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Rivera is one of two men convicted for traveling to Tallahassee to kill Markel, and he’s a key witness for the state. He agreed to a plea deal in 2016, a few months after he was arrested. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against Katherine Magbanua and accused triggerman Sigfredo Garcia.

As court proceedings kicked off Friday, the prosecution handed the defense new discovery of jail calls recorded in recent days, and some by Magbanua that may predate the beginning of her retrial. The judge will rule on the admissibility of that discovery Monday.

Defense attorney Chris DeCoste continued his cross-examination of Rivera by asking him how he got the gun.

“How many guns were brought for the second trip?” Decoste asked.

“I can’t remember,” Rivera replied.

Rivera said he couldn’t remember because it’s been eight years since the killing.

The defense argued Rivera did little to help law enforcement find the murder weapon.

DeCoste tried to dispute Rivera’s claim that he wasn’t the shooter, asking him how he knew Markel had his window up, was on the phone and put his hand up. Rivera said he was in the Prius and could see everything since he pulled up right behind him.

“I’m not wrong, not at all sir. Everything I said is nothing but the truth,” Rivera said on the stand.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

