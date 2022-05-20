Man with ‘colorful van’ accused of trying to kidnap 3 young girls at Keaton Beach

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Deputies arrested a Pinellas County man Wednesday at Keaton Beach on kidnapping charges after they say he grabbed at a 13-year-old girl and offered to “buy” two younger children she was babysitting.

Michael Malewicz, 77, of Dunedin, is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to court documents, Malewicz approached a 13-year-old girl who was at the Hodges Park beach area, playing with her 5-year-old and 3-year-old cousins. The teen victim told investigators the suspect reached under her arms and grabbed her chest from behind. When she pulled away and moved, the victim said the man followed her and asked about the children.

Malewicz told her he wanted to buy the children, asked her how much it would cost, and pulled out his wallet, according to the court documents.

The arrest report says Malewicz then tried to grab one of the younger children from the teen’s arms. When the three girls tried to leave, the suspect stood in front of them and tried to prevent them from going, the report says. Then, he tried to grab at the 13-year-old again when the children went to the parking area and had opened the door to a “colorful van,” according to the victim’s recount to investigators.

The children went to a nearby business to get away from the suspect.

Deputies called to the scene found Malewicz at Hodges Park, along with the van, described as a homemade RV. Malewicz denied doing anything inappropriate under questioning. Investigators say Malewicz’s wife, Mazenna Wisniewska, was with him and witnessed the incident. She was also arrested on a charge of failure to report suspected child abuse.

Both suspects are in the Taylor County Jail. Malewicz is being held without bond. Wisniewska has a $5,000 bond.

