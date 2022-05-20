Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash picture
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on West Tennessee Street
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
‘I’m telling the truth, man’: Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
Photos of last weekend’s lunar eclipse in case you missed it
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
WCTV reporter featured in Tyler Perry’s new ‘Never Seen Again’ series

Latest News

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Archbishop: Pelosi will be denied communion over abortion
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022.
Mike’s 5 p.m. Friday Forecast: May 20, 2022
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol