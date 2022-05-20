Tallahassee Memorial Hospital conducts mass casualty drill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital simulated a mass casualty incident Friday morning to allow first responders to practice how to handle dozens of critically injured patients all at once.

Kyrie Thomas, the Executive Director of Emergency Management at the hospital, said the drill is critical because TMH has the region’s only Level II Trauma Center.

To make the drill realistic, the staff weren’t told what type of drill would be conducted.

Also, dozens of volunteer victims from FSU’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Academic Program arrived within 30 minutes.

In addition to setting up special equipment, staff got first-hand lessons in handling the logistics of a mass casualty.

The Emergency and Trauma teams also practiced triage and moved patients to the appropriate level of care as quickly as possible.

While this drive gave EMS and ER staff training, in the future, TMH plans to work with law enforcement and community agencies for drills as well.

