Advertisement

Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial

Duke charged in 2005 death, disappearance of Tara Grinstead
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.(Source: Court TV)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached in the Ryan Duke trial, the man charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was found not guilty of malice, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and burglary. Duke was found guilty of concealing the death of another.

Sentencing for concealing a death charge will be Monday at 9:30 am.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon after eight days of testimony at the Irwin County Courthouse. The jury resumed deliberations Friday morning.

After Duke’s verdict was reached and the court was dismissed, the defense and prosecution held a presser on the Irwin County courthouse lawn.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash picture
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on West Tennessee Street
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
“I’m telling the truth, man”: Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
WCTV reporter featured in Tyler Perry’s new ‘Never Seen Again’ series
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 20, 2022
What's Brewing? May 20, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: May 20, 2022
Crash picture
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on West Tennessee Street