Advertisement

Wendi Adelson’s ex-boyfriend testifies in Magbanua retrial

You can watch Jeffrey Lacasse’s testimony in the Facebook videos at the top of this story.
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the murder of Dan Markel. (5/19/22)
By Julie Montanaro
Updated: May. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFREY LACASSE TESTIMONY (begins around 47-minute mark)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wendi Adelson’s ex-boyfriend described her behavior in the days leading up to Dan Markel’s murder as “weird” and described a conversation just days earlier as “chilling.”

Jeffrey Lacasse said the couple’s relationship was strained in the weeks before Markel’s murder and he felt he was “being strung along.”

Lacasse testified that after going to dinner and a movie on July 13, 2014, just five days before Markel’s murder, Wendi confided in him that the previous summer, her brother had looked into hiring a hitman.

Lacasse said he had repeatedly heard Wendi joke about TVs being cheaper than hitmen, but this conversation was different.

“This was chilling. It wasn’t funny. It made my stomach flip,” he said.

Lacasse described Wendi as “superficially charming” and a “deeply deceitful person.”

Lacasse testified that Wendi had previously canceled a trip to visit his parents that was scheduled for the week of July 11 through July 18, 2014. He also found it “weird” in retrospect that she was asking questions about his business trip on July 18 when they hadn’t been talking regularly for weeks.

Lacasse testified he later discovered that Wendi had mentioned his name as a possible suspect in her police interview after the murder.

He testified she didn’t realize he wound up leaving for the trip a day early. He testified he had to show phone records, credit card records and more to police to prove he had an alibi at the time of the murder.

Lacasse also described traveling to Miami with Wendi Adelson and meeting Katherine Magbanua and Charlie Adelson for dinner in March 2014. He said he doesn’t recall a lot about the conversation, but he says there was some talk about Magbanua’s boyfriend fighting and having a criminal record.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash picture
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on West Tennessee Street
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
‘I’m telling the truth, man’: Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
WCTV reporter featured in Tyler Perry’s new ‘Never Seen Again’ series
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department Sgt. Chris Corbitt takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's retrial.
Court wraps up in 1st week of Katherine Magbanua retrial
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
‘Shocked and saddened’: Groups respond to arrest of Thomasville acting teacher, gymnastics coach
Michael Malewicz, 77, of Dunedin, is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and lewd and...
Man with ‘colorful van’ accused of trying to kidnap 3 young girls at Keaton Beach
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial