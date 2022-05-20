Advertisement

West Tennessee Street shut down after deadly crash

Crash on West Tennessee St.
Crash on West Tennessee St.(City of Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
May. 20, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have shut down part of West Tennessee Street after a deadly three-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to TPD, an adult female died from her injuries sustained in the crash. Two others have been transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., West Tennessee Street was shut down from Stadium Drive to High Road. TPD says the roadway will remain closed as officers work to clean up the scene and utility crews work to fix downed power lines.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

