20-year-old man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash

Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Panama City man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Bay County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle and a pickup truck were both traveling eastbound on US 98 Hathaway Bridge around 2:15 p.m. when the motorcycle failed to see the pickup truck on the roadway.

FHP said the front of the motorcycle collided with the rear of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound number two-lane.

