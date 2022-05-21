Advertisement

Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 21

By Josh Green
May. 21, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers can be expected overnight, with a 20% chance of rain for the viewing area. The muggy conditions will persist through the overnight and into the morning, where a small chance of patchy fog cannot be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 70′s inland, and in the low 70′s on the coast.

The rain chances are forecast to stick around heading into Sunday, with a 50% chance of scattered showers and afternooon thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) threat of severe weather for Sunday, with some storms capable of producing damaging winds and possible hail. Highs will be in the mid 80′s.

A cold front will begin to approach the area Monday into Tuesday, until it begins to stall out and disintegrate. Along with the front, rain chances will increase to 60% come Monday, and 50% for Tuesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80′s, with lows remaining in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

A large-scale trough of low pressure aloft will likely bring a second cold front into the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday and increase the odds of showers and storms again. So far, rain chances were at 50% for Thursday and Friday, but will likely increase if guidance models continue to show the trough and front move into the region.

