Local community comes together for Emancipation Day celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County residents came together for several events on Friday in honor of Emancipation Day.

On May 20, 1865, General Edward McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation on the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee.

“Those slaves became free, they became a whole person,” said City of Tallahassee Commissioner, Diane Williams-Cox. “They became eligible to be a citizen, just like everyone else.”

The ceremony started at Old City Cemetery where students redecorated the graves of unknown Black soldiers with flags and flowers.

As part of the Emancipation Day tradition, a re-enactment took place of the reading from General Edward McCook to let the slaves know they were free.

“157 years later, we must not forget,” said Williams-Cox. “And we must not let our children forget our history.”

The ceremonies will continue into Friday evening with an Emancipation and Abolitionist Ball from 7-11 p.m.

Williams-Cox said the event represents the celebration that, likely, took place after the news spread in 1865.

