Panama City man killed in Calhoun crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 77-year-old man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving north on Melvin New Grande Road around 4:46 p.m. when attempting to negotiate a curve.

He lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway

The man overcorrected himself which caused his vehicle to flip several times, FHP said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

