Tallahassee man crashes stolen vehicle while trying to flee from the police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to Aenon Church Road Friday night to assist with locating a stolen vehicle.

Upon their arrival, a trooper found the vehicle. When trying to overtake it, the vehicle crashed and the suspect fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.

With the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old suspect was found and taken into custody.

According to FHP, the suspect had minor injuries from the crash when trying to flee.

