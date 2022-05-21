Unemployment rates in Regional Counties and upcoming employment event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For April 2022, the regional unemployment rate for Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties was 2.4 percent, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

This rate is 1.9 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 4.3 percent a year earlier.

At 2.0 percent, Wakulla County has the lowest unemployment rate in the Capital Region. Leon County came in second with 2.4 percent, followed by Gadsden County with 3.1 percent.

The labor force in the three counties was 193,777 in April, up 5,813 (+3.1) from the previous month. In the region, there were 4,719 unemployed people, according to FDEO’s document.

There are currently 1,754 vacant positions posted on www.EmployFlorida.com.

Furthermore, CareerSource Capital Region is hosting a recruitment event for a local employer looking to fill up to 250 positions.

Upcoming event:

Florida Department of Corrections

Wakulla Correctional Institution

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

Location: 2601 Blair Stone Road, Building C, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL 32301

