Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 22

Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast for Sunday - and the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms were already developing again in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. Unlike Saturday, the storms offshore were southwest of Apalachicola and nearing Panama City as of 10 a.m. Sunday. There is a chance that outflow boundaries from the storms could help initiate additional development in the Big Bend. Concurrently, few northward-moving light showers were displayed on the radar near and south of St. George Island.

With daytime heating and small-scale boundaries, rain chances are anticipated to increase throughout the rest of Sunday. Highs will range from the lower to mid 80s with rain chances at 50%. There will be another very-low risk of damaging wind gusts and hail with some of these storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service.

A cold front is forecast to approach the area Monday and increase the rain and storm chances to 70% with highs in the lower 80s. The front is expected to dissipate Tuesday and, with weak ridging of higher pressure aloft, rain chances will decrease to 40%.

The chance of showers and storms will increase again Thursday into Friday as a second cold front is anticipated to enter the Southeast U.S. Rain chances will be at 70% Thursday and, for now, 50% Friday. There is a chance the cold front will move just to the south of the Big Bend next Saturday, but forecast confidence isn’t high yet as it’s seven days out.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man crashes stolen vehicle while trying to flee from the police
Crash picture
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on West Tennessee Street
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
20-year-old man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Michael Malewicz, 77, of Dunedin, is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and lewd and...
Man with ‘colorful van’ accused of trying to kidnap 3 young girls at Keaton Beach
Panama City man killed in Calhoun crash
Panama City man killed in Calhoun crash

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast for Sunday - and the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 22
WCTV First Alert Weather logo
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 21
Rain chances will be on the higher side this weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 21
Rain chances will be on the higher side this weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 21