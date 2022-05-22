Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - May 22, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers can be expected to pass through the area overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, with rain chances at 20%. Temperatures will only dip into in the low 70′s tonight, as warm moisutre from the Gulf continues to trap the heat from the day, and keep temperatures from getting much cooler.

A cold front will approach the area to begin the work week. The front, paired with a tropical disturbance moving up from the Gulf to our west, will increase rain chances to 70% for Monday. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with likely showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) threat of severe weather for Monday, with some storms capable of producing damaging winds and possible hail.

The cold front will slowly transition into a stationary front, and linger around the following few days. This will help keep rain chances in the forecast for the middle of the week. Another cold front will approach the area on Thursday, ushering in higher rain chances for Thursday and into Friday. Once that front clears out, a high-pressure system will leave us with some drier conditions for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.