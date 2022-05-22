Advertisement

National Hurricane Center issues first Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022

A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms triggered the forecast
An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather...
An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather Outlook of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued its first Tropical Weather Outlook for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The forecast highlighted an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico. With the NHC giving the area a 10% chance of development, it signals the organization isn’t concerned about possible tropical development.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially gets underway on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to meteorologists at Colorado State University, the 2022 season is expected to be above average yet again. Their forecast is calling for 19 total named storms with nine being hurricanes and four coming as category three or higher. The average (1991-2020) calls for 14 total named storms with seven hurricanes and three coming as category three or higher.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is scheduled to release their official forecast on Tuesday, May 24th around 11 a.m. Eastern.

The WCTV First Alert Weather Team will premier their annual Hurricane Special on Friday, May 27th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. It will feature stories centered around the rebuilding effort from Hurricane Michael’s devastation four years ago.

