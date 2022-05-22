Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to residential fire on Brighton Rd

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee Fire Department logo.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that occurred Saturday morning.

TFD received the call around 10:20 a.m. and they were able to arrive on scene just three minutes after the call, in the 2000 block of Brighton Rd.

Upon arrival, crews found the residential structure with heavy smoke and fire billowing from the front door and window, the press release said.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was called to help the resident.

This remains an active investigation.

