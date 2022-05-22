TPD working death investigation involving a man found on Wintergreen Rd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a death investigation involving a man in the 2000 block of Wintergreen Rd.

According to TPD, foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

They are asking for anyone who may have any information to call 850-891-4200.

As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.