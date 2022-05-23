Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Ryan Duke was sentenced Monday in an Irwin County court. Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Duke was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charge of concealing the death of another. He was found not guilty on other charges by a jury on Friday.
On Monday, Grinstead’s family also gave statements regarding the sentencing.
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The Ryan Duke Trial
