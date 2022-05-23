Advertisement

Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Ryan Duke was sentenced Monday in an Irwin County court. Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charge of concealing the death of another. He was found not guilty on other charges by a jury on Friday.

On Monday, Grinstead’s family also gave statements regarding the sentencing.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The Ryan Duke Trial
First day of Ryan Duke trial begins with opening statements
Crime scene investigators take witness stand in Ryan Duke trial
Court gears up for 2017 recorded confession in Ryan Duke trial
GBI agents take witness stand in fourth day of Ryan Duke trial
More witnesses take stand in sixth day of Ryan Duke trial
Ryan Duke takes witness stand in trial
Eighth day of testimony heard in Ryan Duke trial
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial
Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
TPD working death investigation involving a man found on Wintergreen Rd
FSU and Mississippi State Softball await the start of Game 2 of the Regional Final.
LIVE BLOG: FSU Softball vs. Mississippi State in Game 2 of Tallahassee Regional Final
An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather...
National Hurricane Center issues first Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man crashes stolen vehicle while trying to flee from the police
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

Sonogram photo
Florida suspends abortion clinic in Pensacola after hospitalizations
The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox...
Presumptive case of monkeypox probed in South Florida
Vince Cartwright of Deerlake Middle awarded Teacher of the Month
Vince Cartwright of Deerlake Middle School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
“I’m totally surprised. I didn’t expect this at all, but it’s awesome”, Cartwright said after...
Vince Cartwright of Deerlake Middle School awarded Teacher of the Month
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a storage building on...
Tallahassee firefighters respond to storage building fire on Blountstown Highway