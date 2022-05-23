FBI agents, wire taps and undercover videos could dominate Magabnua trial this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FBI agents, wire taps and undercover videos could dominate the second week of testimony in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial.

The first person on the stand Monday is expected to be Tallahassee Police SGT Chris Corbitt, who tracked thousands of cell phone calls and text messages in the case. He spent hours on the stand Friday and is expected to be cross examined by the defense Monday morning.

Magbanua is one of four people accused in the 2014 murder for hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Co-defendants Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison time for the murder. Charlie Adelson, Markel’s ex-brother in law, is now in jail awaiting trial.

Jurors have already heard from Rivera, the state’s key witness, whose testimony spanned two days last week. Jurors also heard from Wendi Adelson who continued to deny any involvement in her ex-husband’s murder.

This week jurors are likely to hear more about what prosecutors contend is an influx of cash into Magbanua’s bank account in the weeks following the murder and a spot on the payroll at the Adelson family’s dental practice.

An FBI agent is also expected to take the stand and testify about wire taps, a ruse called “the Bump” and an undercover video of Magbanua meeting with Charlie Adelson at the Dolce Vita restaurant. The defense contends most of Magbanua’s comments on that tape are inaudible and do nothing to implicate her in the murder for hire plot.

The judge is also expected to rule Monday on the admissibility of several jail phone calls that prosecutors are trying to introduce mid-trial. The content of Magbanua’s recently recorded conversations, including some in Spanish, is not yet clear.

Magbanua’s retrial is slated to last through this Friday, May 27th. There is no word yet on when the state might rest and when the defense will begin calling witnesses.

Magbanua testified in her own defense in her first trial, which ended with a hung jury in 2019, but it’s not clear yet if she’ll be testifying in this trial.

Sigfredo Garcia, Magbanua’s longtime boyfriend and convicted triggerman in the murder is also on the defense witness list.

The judge signed a transport order last Thursday and ordered the Florida Department of Corrections to transport Garcia from Holmes Correctional Institution in Bonifay, Florida to the Leon County Jail by Tuesday, May 24th, so he’ll be available to testify if called.

WCTV will continue to stream the trial live from gavel to gavel each day on its website, WCTV.TV, and on the WCTV Facebook page.

