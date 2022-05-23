Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday afternoon had plenty of action in the Big Bend and South Georgia in the form of showers and storms. A few packed a punch with wind gusts as high as 46 mph and a few reports of trees down. Conditions were improving over most of the area as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, and lower rain chances are anticipated through the evening and overnight hours with lows near 70.

Rain chances will drop slightly to 40% Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ranging from the mid 80s to near 90.

A cold front is forecast to move eastward into the region Thursday into Friday. This will help increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms once again to 80% Thursday and 60% Friday with highs ranging from near 80 to the mid 80s.

The cold front is forecast to either pass by Friday night into Saturday or stall near or just south the Big Bend in the first part of the Memorial Day weekend. This pattern will bring rain chances only in the slight category Saturday through Memorial Day. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

