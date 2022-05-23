Advertisement

Presumptive case of monkeypox probed in South Florida

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A presumptive case of monkeypox is being investigated in South Florida. State health officials said Sunday that they are investigating the case in Broward County that appears to be related to international travel.

The person is in isolation, and local Department of Health officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the patient.

The health agency provided no further details about the case. Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

