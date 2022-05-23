Advertisement

Second Harvest inspects peanut butter donated to PBJ PLZ! Drive in wake of recall

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak possibly connected to eating them.(Food and Drug Administration)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - J.M. Smucker Company has recalled several Jif peanut butter products linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

This impacts our recent PBJ PLZ! campaign for Leon County students.

The peanut butter wasn’t distributed yet, so Monday, Second Harvest volunteers went through every jar and tossed out a “significant number” of contaminated products.

Second Harvest says food safety is its top priority and the food bank plans to buy a lot of safe peanut butter with monetary donations from the campaign.

“I know everyone is in agreement that the last thing we would ever want to see is a child or anyone in our community get ill from contaminated product,” says Shari Hubbard, the director of communications for Second Harvest. “So we are doing our due diligence to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The FDA says to throw out Kif peanut butter with lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, as well as any jar with the first seven digits that end with 425.

Those numbers are next to the sell-by, or best by, date.

According to the CDC, a total of 14 illnesses have been reported so far.

Visit the FDA’s website for a full list of the recalled items. Follow this link to the Jif website to learn how you can be reimbursed for buying a recalled item.

