Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to storage building fire on Blountstown Highway

The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a storage building on...
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a storage building on Blountstown Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a storage building on Blountstown Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8000 block of Blountstown Highway at 9:52 p.m., and they found a fully involved fire with heavy smoke at a two-story building.

The press release says the crews who made it on the scene first pulled multiple attack lines to stop the spread of the fire before it engulfed nearby structures and wooded areas.

Leon County deputies closed one lane of Blountstown Highway so TFD teams could bring more water to the area to battle the fire, since a fire hydrant was not in close proximity.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control, the release says. TFD searched the building and determined no one was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the fire damaged multiple vehicles in and around the storage building.

The release says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS and Talquin Electric all responded to the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FSU and Mississippi State Softball await the start of Game 2 of the Regional Final.
LIVE BLOG: FSU Softball vs. Mississippi State in Game 2 of Tallahassee Regional Final
generic graphic
TPD working death investigation involving a man found on Wintergreen Rd
An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather...
National Hurricane Center issues first Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man crashes stolen vehicle while trying to flee from the police
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 23, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022.
Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: May 23, 2022
What's Brewing? May 23, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: May 23, 2022