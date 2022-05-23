Tallahassee firefighters respond to storage building fire on Blountstown Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a storage building on Blountstown Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8000 block of Blountstown Highway at 9:52 p.m., and they found a fully involved fire with heavy smoke at a two-story building.

The press release says the crews who made it on the scene first pulled multiple attack lines to stop the spread of the fire before it engulfed nearby structures and wooded areas.

Leon County deputies closed one lane of Blountstown Highway so TFD teams could bring more water to the area to battle the fire, since a fire hydrant was not in close proximity.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control, the release says. TFD searched the building and determined no one was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the fire damaged multiple vehicles in and around the storage building.

The release says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS and Talquin Electric all responded to the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.