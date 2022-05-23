Tallahassee police investigating fatal shooting on Wintergreen Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting on Wintergreen Road that happened Saturday, May 21.

A witness told TPD they heard several shots fired at a home on the road’s 2400 block a little before 4 p.m., the press release says. When officers responded to the home, they asked anyone inside to come out, but there was no response, according to TPD.

The department’s tactical apprehension and control team responded to the scene as well and sent a drone into the home. The drone located one victim, a man, near the front door, the release says.

“The victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. No one else was in the home at the time of the TAC team’s entrance,” the press release says.

Police say that based on the evidence collected on the scene, TPD detectives have identified a possible suspect vehicle. Information about that vehicle was not included in the release.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation.

