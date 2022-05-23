Vince Cartwright of Deerlake Middle School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congratulations to Vince Cartwright, an 8th-grade history teacher at Deerlake Middle School, for being selected as the Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month for April 2022!

“I’m totally surprised. I didn’t expect this at all, but it’s awesome”, Cartwright said after he was given the award.

Cartwright has been teaching for 31 years. He adopted the “Ohana” saying and symbol 20 years ago, which is a Hawaiian word that means family.

“They get an Ohana shirt and whenever I see them in the hallway, we do the Ohana symbol and all kind of stuff. So it’s just a way to make sure we are one big family”, Cartwright said.

When WCTV surprised the class, they were having an “Ohana party.” One student, Kyra Swart, said she enjoys Mr. Cartwright’s style of teaching and this slogan helps bring the whole class together.

“It makes everyone feel like one,” Swart said.

Envision Credit Union and WCTV are honoring one more teacher this school year. Thank you to everyone in the community that has nominated educators and voted this year.

