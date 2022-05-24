Advertisement

Georgia Primary Day: Find your polling location

Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.(CBS46)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Tuesday, May 24, is Primary Election Day in Georgia.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below, you’ll find polling locations and elections office addresses for multiple South Georgia counties.

To find your designated polling location, head to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

You can find phone numbers for your local County Board of Registrar’s Office at this link.

If you encounter problems on election day, you can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 877-725-9797 or submit a complaint online.

LOWNDES COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta, Ga., 31602
  • Precinct 1: Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main t., Hahira
  • Precinct 2: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St., Hahira
  • Precinct 3: Hahira Community Center, 216 Randall St., Hahira
  • Precinct 4: Pine Grove Church 4024 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta
  • Precinct 5: Wiregrass College, Brooks Building Room 517, 4089 Val Tech Road
  • Find more polling locations at the link above.

THOMAS COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 1402 E. Jackson St., Thomasville, Georgia, 31792

GRADY COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 250 N. Broad St., Cairo, Georgia, 39828

BROOKS COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 610 S. Highland Road, Quitman, Georgia, 31643

ECHOLS COUNTY

  • Elections Office mailing address: PO Box 337, Statenville, Ga.

CLINCH COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 25 Court Sq., Suite A, Homerville, Ga. 31634

LANIER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 162 W. Thigpen Ave. Suite C, Lakeland, Ga. 31635

COOK COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 1200 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, Ga., 31620

COLQUITT COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 101 E. Central Ave., Room 133, Moultrie, Ga., 31768

MITCHELL COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 32 Court Ave. Camilla, Ga. 31730

BAKER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 167 Baker Place, Newton, Ga., 39870

MILLER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 155 S. 1st St., Suite 113, Colquitt, Ga. 39837

EARLY COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 17 McDonald Ave., Blakely, Ga. 39823

SEMINOLE COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 200 S. Knox Ave., Donalsonville, Ga. 39845

DECATUR COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 122 W. Water St., Bainbridge, Ga. 39817

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather...
National Hurricane Center issues first Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022
Yindra Velazquez Mascaro - one of Magbanua’s childhood friends - took the stand Monday -...
Money, Magbanua’s employment history focus of afternoon testimony
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating fatal shooting on Wintergreen Road
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Florida bills limit roof refusal by insurers, add new fund

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
Judge lifts stay on redistricting ruling, DeSantis’ congressional map blocked pending appeal
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state, rather than any local government, would take control...
DeSantis points to state stepping in at Reedy Creek
FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks...
Perdue suit pushing election fraud claims dismissed by judge
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
State appeal puts congressional redistricting ruling on hold