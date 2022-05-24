Advertisement

Leon Co. School Board approves bonus for teachers

In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County Schools it is still not in compliance with state law, despite the addition of a parental opt-out option on masks.(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teachers in the Leon County School District will get a one-time bonus of up to $3,000 paid out by the end of June.

The School Board voting unanimously at its meeting Monday night to approve Superintendent Rocky Hanna’s recommendation to distribute the payments.

The amount is determined on the number of years of experience.

The bonuses start at $1,500 for up to nine years. Teachers with 30 or more will get double that amount.

In total, more than $4 million will be divvied up to nearly 2,300 teachers districtwide.

  • 0-9 YEARS EXPERIENCE:  $1,500
  • 10-14: $1,700
  • 15-19: $1,950
  • 20-24: $2,200
  • 25-29: $2,450
  • 30-35: $3,000

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area of showers and thunderstorms has prompted the NHC to issue their first Tropical Weather...
National Hurricane Center issues first Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022
generic graphic
TPD working death investigation involving a man found on Wintergreen Rd
FSU and Mississippi State Softball await the start of Game 2 of the Regional Final.
LIVE BLOG: FSU Softball vs. Mississippi State in Game 2 of Tallahassee Regional Final
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man crashes stolen vehicle while trying to flee from the police

Latest News

Judge Robert Wheeler deferred a decision Monday morning, but by the end of the day, ruled that...
Jury could hear some of Magbanua’s jail phone calls
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
DeSantis to sign off on $100M program to help Floridians buy homes
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Second Harvest inspects peanut butter donated to PBJ PLZ! Drive in wake of recall
He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with aggravated...
Valdosta man charged with battery, aggravated assault after incident