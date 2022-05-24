Leon Co. School Board approves bonus for teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teachers in the Leon County School District will get a one-time bonus of up to $3,000 paid out by the end of June.

The School Board voting unanimously at its meeting Monday night to approve Superintendent Rocky Hanna’s recommendation to distribute the payments.

The amount is determined on the number of years of experience.

The bonuses start at $1,500 for up to nine years. Teachers with 30 or more will get double that amount.

In total, more than $4 million will be divvied up to nearly 2,300 teachers districtwide.

0-9 YEARS EXPERIENCE: $1,500

10-14: $1,700

15-19: $1,950

20-24: $2,200

25-29: $2,450

30-35: $3,000

