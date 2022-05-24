Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will increase by Thursday as a cold front is anticipated to approach the eastern U.S. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will be at 80% Thursday and 60% Friday. Highs both days will be in the 80s with lows near 70.

The front will be far enough to the south to bring only a 10% chance of a stray shower Saturday and Sunday with rain chances increasing to 30% on Memorial Day. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be closer to 90 during the holiday weekend with lows in the 60s.

