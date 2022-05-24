Voters ready for Georgia primary

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia voters will hit the polls for the primaries on Tuesday, and officials at the elections office have sent out last-minute reminders ahead of the big day.

Dozens of people showed up at the Thomas County Elections Office Monday hoping to cast their vote only to be turned away. With early voting ending Friday, May 20, voters who have not cast a ballot yet will have to report to their designated polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

Thomas County elections Supervisor Frank Scoggins says this is a big ballot: 19-inches front and back, with lots of questions. He also shared that almost 4,300 people showed up for early voting ahead of the deadline, but encouraged anyone that has not voted yet to come out and make their voice heard.

“You will vote at the same place that you voted last election, provided you waited until election day,” said Scoggins.

There are 20 precincts; however, the polling places have been consolidated down to 17. Scoggins says anyone with questions about where they’re supposed to go to vote can contact the elections office at (229) 225-4101.

Other voters interested in their polling location across the state of Georgia can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.