WCTV trial analyst Joe Bodiford looks at ex-girlfriend’s testimony, financial investigation findings and ‘the bump’

This time around, Joe Bodiford answered questions about the testimony of Luis Rivera's ex-girlfriend, as well as the findings of the financial investigation.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This time around, Joe Bodiford answered questions about the testimony of Luis Rivera’s ex-girlfriend, as well as the findings of the financial investigation. He also shared his insight on “the bump,” in which an FBI agent ran into Donna Adelson on the street, showed her a picture of Dan Markel and demanded money.

Watch his full analysis in the video player at the top of the page.

