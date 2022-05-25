Advertisement

After Texas shooting, Lowndes sheriff bulks high school graduation security

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Lowndes High School.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes High School will have increased security at its graduation ceremony following Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it will add more deputies to the security team for Saturday’s ceremony at the high school.

LCSO says these measures are being taken to provide a safe experience for the graduates, parents and community members.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk emphasized that no active threats have been made against the ceremony, but “the precaution is warranted” after the shooting in Texas.

The sheriff asks people attending the ceremony to alert law enforcement if they see anything suspicious at the event.

