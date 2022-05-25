Advertisement

Department of Revenue holds first job fair amid worker shortage

Amid the ongoing worker shortage, the Florida Department of Revenue held its first job fair Tuesday.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid the ongoing worker shortage, the Florida Department of Revenue held its first job fair Tuesday.

“The Department of Revenue is no exception to the worker shortage, and we have vacancies to fill,” said Florida Department of Revenue Communications Director Bethany Wester.

Wester said there were 269 people registered at Tuesday’s hiring fair, and several people received on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers.

“I feel like having somebody able to talk to me and see my face improves my chances over just looking at a name and a resume on a computer screen,” said attendee Ryan Meadows. “I can make that personal connection rather than just hoping for a callback.”

Wester said they were happy with the turnout for Tuesday’s event and they look to do more hiring fairs in the future.

