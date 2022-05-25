Advertisement

Dolce Vita video on big screen in Magbanua retrial

FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a...
FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a 2016 conversation between Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua at a Miami restaurant.(State Attorney's Office)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jurors in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial are watching the Dolce Vita video as the state prepares to rest its case.

Magbanua is one of four people accused in the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Jurors, attorneys, the judge and Magbanua are all wearing headphones to help them better hear the conversation between Magbanua and Charlie Adelson. Jurors are listening and watching intently and several of them are taking notes.

The video was recorded in 2016 by an undercover FBI agent and recently “enhanced” by an audio forensics expert to reduce some of the background noise in the busy restaurant.

Prosecutors say the newly enhanced video led to the arrest of Charlie Adelson last month.

Defense attorneys contend Magbanua’s comments are rarely audible and do nothing to implicate her in Markel’s murder.

Jurors are seeing the recording without subtitles or transcripts after defense objections to their accuracy and authenticity of them. It is 41 minutes long.

