Advertisement

FDOH issues blue-green algae bloom alert at Lake Munson in Leon Co.

Boat ramps on Lake Munson are closed until further notice because of this health alert.
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at...
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at Lake Munson after receiving lab analysis from water samples taken earlier in May.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at Lake Munson after receiving lab analysis from water samples taken earlier in May.

The samples were gathered on May 18, and lab analysis showed low-level toxins present because of the algae blooms.

Boat ramps on Lake Munson are closed until further notice because of this health alert, and the press release says the public should be careful around the lake.

DOH Leon sent the following precautions to the WCTV newsroom:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where there is a visible algae bloom. Do not get water in your eyes, nose, or mouth.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
  • Keep pets away from the area. Waters with algae blooms present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you notice an algal bloom, you can report it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903 or report it online by following this link.

DOH says in order to lift the alert, DEP needs to see negative toxin analyses after resampling the bloom, or 30 days need to pass since the last sampling date.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
Leon Co. School Board approves bonus for teachers
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
Judge Robert Wheeler deferred a decision Monday morning, but by the end of the day, ruled that...
Jury could hear some of Magbanua’s jail phone calls
Yindra Velazquez Mascaro - one of Magbanua’s childhood friends - took the stand Monday -...
Money, Magbanua’s employment history focus of Monday afternoon testimony

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 25, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a...
Dolce Vita video on big screen in Magbanua retrial
What's Brewing? May 25, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: May 25, 2022