FDOH issues blue-green algae bloom alert at Lake Munson in Leon Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at Lake Munson after receiving lab analysis from water samples taken earlier in May.

The samples were gathered on May 18, and lab analysis showed low-level toxins present because of the algae blooms.

Boat ramps on Lake Munson are closed until further notice because of this health alert, and the press release says the public should be careful around the lake.

DOH Leon sent the following precautions to the WCTV newsroom:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where there is a visible algae bloom. Do not get water in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters with algae blooms present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you notice an algal bloom, you can report it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903 or report it online by following this link.

DOH says in order to lift the alert, DEP needs to see negative toxin analyses after resampling the bloom, or 30 days need to pass since the last sampling date.

