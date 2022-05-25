Advertisement

Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board, according to Gadsden County Public Schools.

A Facebook post by the school district says it happened on McCall Bridge Road in Wetumpka, which is eight miles south of Quincy.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says there were 10 students on the bus at the time of the crash. GCSO confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries in this crash.

All students who were on the bus at the time of the crash have been released to their parents or transported to a local hospital. GCPS reports only minor injuries were sustained in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

