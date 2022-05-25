Advertisement

House Democrats tap Rep. Fentrice Driskell as next leader

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa speaks about the legislative reforms Democratic lawmakers want...
Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa speaks about the legislative reforms Democratic lawmakers want to enact at a morning press conference in the Florida Capitol Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla. They were responding during a Special Session on property insurance to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida House Democrats have tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne. In a statement, Driskell says she’s humbled to take on the role.

Her election comes after Rep. Ramon Alexander, who was set to be leader, said he would not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.

Alexander has apologized and has said the interactions were consensual.

