Josh’s Evening First Alert Forecast: May 25, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight a few showers and thunderstorms will continue to move throughout the area, with rain chances this evening at 30%. Temperatures will get down to the lower 70′s inland tonight, and the mid 70′s closer to the coast.

A cold front will begin to approach our area Thursday from the West, and bring elevated rain chances along with it. The forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain, with showers and thunderstorms reaching the western portion of the viewing area by noon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather for a majority of our Western and Central counties Thursday. This means that we can expect damaging winds, and possibly small hail, in a few of the stronger storms that roll through ahead of the front.

The front will continue to move through the area overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, where rain chances will remain in the higher end at 60%. A majority of these showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the morning and early afternoon, affecting mainly the Eastern half of the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has again issued a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Friday, this time for a majority our Central and Eastern counties.

An area of high pressure will funnel into the region late Friday into Saturday morning. Rain chances will drop dramatically to 10% on Saturday and Sunday, as the high pressure will usher in drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions to begin the Memorial Day extended weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.