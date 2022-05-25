Advertisement

Kate Moss denies Depp ever pushed her down staircase

Kate Moss said during her testimony that Johnny Depp never threw her down a flight of stairs. (POOL via Court TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Johnny Depp, denied Wednesday that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship.

Moss testified as a rebuttal witness in Depp’s libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard, in her testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when they dated. Heard referenced Moss as she described a fight in which she admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because she said Depp was charging at Heard’s sister, Whitney.

Moss, in testimony provided by video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She said she did once slip down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm as a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

She testified for less than 5 minutes and was not cross-examined.

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday. (CNN/POOL/TRIAL EVIDENCE/GETTY IMAGES)

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
Leon Co. School Board approves bonus for teachers
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
Judge Robert Wheeler deferred a decision Monday morning, but by the end of the day, ruled that...
Jury could hear some of Magbanua’s jail phone calls
Yindra Velazquez Mascaro - one of Magbanua’s childhood friends - took the stand Monday -...
Money, Magbanua’s employment history focus of Monday afternoon testimony

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at...
FDOH issues blue-green algae bloom alert at Lake Munson in Leon Co.
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant
Kat Moss said during her testimony that Johnny Depp never threw her down a flight of stairs....
Kate Moss testifies during Johnny Depp's defamation trial
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says