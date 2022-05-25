Advertisement

North Florida Christian Baseball falls in FHSAA 2A State Championship to Miami Christian

North Florida Christian Baseball fell 4-1 to Miami Christian in the FHSAA 2A State Championship(Dominic Miranda/WCTV Sports)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NFC’s postseason run came to a bitter end Tuesday night in Fort Myers as the Eagles fell 4-1 at the hands of Miami Christian in the FHSAA 2A Baseball State Championship.

The game was slated to start at 4PM at Hammond Field, however, rain and lightning delayed the game three hours and 15 minutes.

The Eagles got on the board first in the top of the second inning courtesy of an Aiden Butler check-swing RBI single. One run scored, however, Joseph Ervin was thrown out at the plate by the Victors’ left fielder. The Eagles held its 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning.

With a man on first, Miami Christian’s Chris Diaz laid down a sacrifice bunt in an attempt to get Jeter Polledo to second base. NFC’s pitcher Garrett Workman fielded the ball cleanly and got the out at first, however, Polledo went for third base. NFC’s first baseman Kaseman Pressley airmailed the throw over to third thus allowing Polledo to come home and score. Miami Christian tied the game up at one a piece heading into the fifth.

Garrett Workman had pitched a gem until the bottom of the fifth inning went a bit haywire. The Victors had a man on second with Jesus Mosegue at the plate. Mosegue slapped a sharp ground ball up the middle and NFC’s shortstop Traylon Ray made a great play to field the ball, however, his throw went over Pressley’s head at first allowing Wander Heredia to score. The Victors took a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame, Bryant Zayas hit an RBI sac fly to score Mosegue making it 3-1. The very next batter, Polledo, then hit an RBI single to score Zayas making it 4-1 Victors.

That’s where the score would stay as the Eagles fell just shy of a fifth program State Championship.

“That team is a good team. They have a lot of seniors and experience, and that usually plays a big role in games like this,” NFC Head Coach Mike Posey said after the game, “but I’m proud of our guys. Our guys had a great season. We have a lot of heart, a lot of character, a lot of grit--I think these guys were the epitome of that tonight.”

The Eagles end its season at 22-6 and only lose three seniors for next year’s team.

