Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood

A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for the neighborhood south of Appalachee Parkway between Forest Tower Drive and Executive Center Drive following a water main break.

All water that is used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth, and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute, the city advisory stated.

The advisory will reportedly be cleared once tests confirm the water is clear of harmful bacteria. As of 8:30 Wednesday night, the advisory had not been lifted.

