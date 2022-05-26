Advertisement

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill, according to a report the Coast Guard received.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

