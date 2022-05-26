Advertisement

Defense begins calling witnesses in Katherine Magbanua retrial

By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The defense team began calling witnesses Thursday in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial, but it’s not clear yet if she will testify in her own defense or if her longtime boyfriend and convicted co-defendant Sigfredo Garcia will take the stand.

The state rested its case Wednesday around 5 p.m. after calling witnesses and presenting evidence over the course of six days. The state’s final witness, an FBI agent who was key in introducing wire-tapped phone calls and the secretly recorded Dolce Vita video, was on the stand the entire day.

Magbanua is accused in the 2014 murder-for-hire plot of FSU professor Dan Markel. Her first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and mistrial.

Garcia — the convicted triggerman currently serving a life sentence in the murder plot — was brought from Holmes Correctional to the Leon County Jail earlier this week so he is available to testify if called by the defense.

Magbanua did testify in her first trial, but it is not clear yet whether she will testify in her retrial. The judge is expected to question her about that decision later in the day.

The judge told attorneys in the case Wednesday that he’d like to wrap up with the defense in one day, so attorneys can make closing arguments Friday morning and the jury can begin deliberating by the lunch hour.

The defense previously estimated its witnesses would take about 10 hours on the stand and expressed concern about rushing jurors through deliberations in advance of a three-day holiday weekend.

Right now, it’s not clear whether the case will wrap up Friday or if it will stretch into next week.

