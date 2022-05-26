Advertisement

FHP responds to fatal wreck, car on fire near Madison-Jefferson county line on I-10 East

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the...
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the Madison-Jefferson county line on I-10 East.(Florida 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the Madison-Jefferson county line on I-10 East.

The crash scene is near mile marker 235 and the Jefferson County rest area. Traffic is completely blocked on the eastbound lanes, and traffic is backing up on the westbound lanes as well.

Troopers say three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of them is upside and fully engulfed in flames, while another vehicle crashed into the woodline. Troopers did confirm one fatality in this crash.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m., troopers say.

Florida 511 traffic cameras showed many people outside of their cars and walking around the highway as troopers worked the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information on this crash.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Urena, 38, had pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making ‘ghost guns’
According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary...
Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood
A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board,...
Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported
FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a...
State rests its case in retrial of Katherine Magbanua
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
20-year-old man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Panama City man killed in Calhoun crash
Panama City man killed in Calhoun crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting