FHP responds to fatal wreck, car on fire near Madison-Jefferson county line on I-10 East

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the Madison-Jefferson county line on I-10 East.

The crash scene is near mile marker 235 and the Jefferson County rest area. Traffic is completely blocked on the eastbound lanes, and traffic is backing up on the westbound lanes as well.

Troopers say three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of them is upside and fully engulfed in flames, while another vehicle crashed into the woodline. Troopers did confirm one fatality in this crash.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m., troopers say.

Florida 511 traffic cameras showed many people outside of their cars and walking around the highway as troopers worked the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information on this crash.

