First Alert Weather Day issued

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, May 26.

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says that with a Tornado Watch being issued for Franklin County, and a good likelihood for stronger storms this afternoon as the frontal boundary approaches, the threat for severe weather is certainly there.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the most western portions of the viewing area under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather, and a majority of our central counties under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk.

As a reminder, a Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been spotted, or that radar indicates a thunderstorm circulation which can spawn a tornado. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, take immediate safety precautions.

