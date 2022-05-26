Flags of Freedom in Valdosta for Memorial Day weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta Parks and Recreation Authority is hosting its annual Flags of Freedom for Memorial Day to honor military members who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Fifty flags will be displayed representing each state.

Names of service members from Lowndes County that died during War World II will also be displayed on signs.

The event will be hosted from May 30 to July 5, in Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Road in Valdosta.

The public is encouraged to visit the park. The park will be open from 8 a.m. until sunset.

