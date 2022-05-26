Leon County Schools officials and parents react to the Robb Elementary School shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest mass shooting out of Uvalde, Texas weighing heavy on the hearts of parents and school leaders in Leon County.

Some parents say the news never gets easier to hear as all parents never want dropping their kids off at school to be the last time they see them.

”There’s always something we can do. This is not inevitable,” exclaimed Leon County parent Jennifer Koslow.

Koslow says when she heard about Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, it immediately brought her back to nearly 10 years ago when the shooting at Sandy Hook hit close to home.

”The first thing I thought about were that my kids are the same grade level as the Newton (Sandy Hook) kids. And so every time this happens it brings me back to that day and it just weighs on me,” shared Koslow.

Koslow’s kids are now high schoolers.

Leon County District leaders say they immediately reached out to all the schools in the district to monitor their students’ mental health following the shooting.

”We notified the principles for them to be on their toes, even though it was the last day of school, it was just a half-day for them to be alert, and then any students that need to talk to somebody we just want to make sure counselors are available too,” explained Leon County Schools Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox.

Cox says kids’ safety is always on the mind of the district too and they’re always re-evaluating the best ways to protect them.

”You’re always seeing how you can tweak your safety and security in your schools. What can you do to monitor who’s on your campus,” said Cox.

Parents like Koslow, appreciate the measures in place but also pray for the day kids no longer have to do active shooter drills in school.

”They should just be going to school to hang out with their friends, hang out with their teachers, learn, study. This shouldn’t even be a question,” said Koslow.

Parents saying they’re just waiting to see change.

”There’s so much concern over doing anything to any regulation will be violating and etc. and so instead of taking some action no action happens,” Koslow explained.

In the meantime all parents may be holding their kids a little tighter tonight.

While the school year just ended Wednesday, Leon County Schools say school safety will be a topic of discussion going into next year.

