Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Hamilton County

A man was shot and killed after opening fire on a deputy, according to a news release provided by FDLE.
By Raghad Hamad and Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot and killed after opening fire on a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday afternoon, said a spokesperson with The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to a news release, the incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Wednesday just west of Highway 129 North in Jasper when an HCSO Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. A passenger inside the vehicle reportedly had a felony warrant.

That man allegedly jumped out of the car and ran into the woods with the officer chasing behind. The suspect then started shooting at the officer, FDLE said. The deputy returned fire and shot the suspect.

The suspect was flown to UF Health Shand’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the FDLE, and the deputy has been placed on leave, per protocol.

