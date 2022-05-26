Advertisement

Parents still devastated over deadly Texas elementary school shooting

The deadly shooting in Uvalde Texas, at Robb elementary school has renewed debate around gun control and school safety across the country.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The deadly shooting in Uvalde Texas, at Robb elementary school, has renewed debate around gun control and school safety across the country.

The loss of those 19 children and two teachers has been felt in other communities, including Thomasville, Ga.

Parents shared with WCTV that they could not begin to imagine sending their children to school, only for them to never return.

“I know that the schools have had a lot of training. We had a lot of training but nothing can prepare you for someone who is mentally ill, had to have been mental illness to come into a school and shoot it up,” said Jeanna Mayhall, a former school principal.

Mayhall says the news of yet another school shooting is unbelievable. Following the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, and Parkland in 2018 to name a few.

“Very sad and devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to the families, the schools’ system and the educators in that system,” she said.

The Uvalde shooting is the 27th school shooting this year according to Education Week. For a mother of two, Savannah Butterfield, the devastation of the number of children killed and the reoccurrence of these shootings are heartbreaking.

While Butterfield and many other parents work through the reality of this loss, she says she’s also struggling to find answers as to how to prevent such tragedies from happening. While some argue gun control, others say better resources for mental illness.

“It goes back to mental illness and these adults, or young children, teenagers, adults not being identified and getting the help they need. And we’re dropping the ball,” said Mayhall.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board,...
Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported
Carlos Urena, 38, had pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making ‘ghost guns’
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a...
State rests its case in retrial of Katherine Magbanua
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

New vision machine at Care Point that helps detect diabetic retinopathy.
New technology provides access to critical vision screening in TLH
The newly-formed non-profit brings together local ladies who have served in the U.S. Armed...
Second annual Women Veterans Unite retreat to take place this weekend
Dwayne Ash the owner of "OH" Lemonade joined WCTV kitchen for the Bite or Brown's series.
“OH” Lemonade joins WCTV for Bite Of Brown’s series
The inaugural scholarship in memory of Sgt. Edmond Randle, a FAMU student killed in Iraq, was...
Marching 100 member receives scholarship honoring FAMU student killed in Iraq