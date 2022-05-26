Parents still devastated over deadly Texas elementary school shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The deadly shooting in Uvalde Texas, at Robb elementary school, has renewed debate around gun control and school safety across the country.

The loss of those 19 children and two teachers has been felt in other communities, including Thomasville, Ga.

Parents shared with WCTV that they could not begin to imagine sending their children to school, only for them to never return.

“I know that the schools have had a lot of training. We had a lot of training but nothing can prepare you for someone who is mentally ill, had to have been mental illness to come into a school and shoot it up,” said Jeanna Mayhall, a former school principal.

Mayhall says the news of yet another school shooting is unbelievable. Following the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, and Parkland in 2018 to name a few.

“Very sad and devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to the families, the schools’ system and the educators in that system,” she said.

The Uvalde shooting is the 27th school shooting this year according to Education Week. For a mother of two, Savannah Butterfield, the devastation of the number of children killed and the reoccurrence of these shootings are heartbreaking.

While Butterfield and many other parents work through the reality of this loss, she says she’s also struggling to find answers as to how to prevent such tragedies from happening. While some argue gun control, others say better resources for mental illness.

“It goes back to mental illness and these adults, or young children, teenagers, adults not being identified and getting the help they need. And we’re dropping the ball,” said Mayhall.

